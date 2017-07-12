Report: Rockets, Knicks exploring four-team trade involving Carmelo Anthony

Apr 6, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) warms up before a game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

The Houston Rockets and New York Knicks are working on trade scenarios involving four-team deals that would potentially send Carmelo Anthony to the Rockets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It's no secret that the relationship between the Knicks and Anthony has soured significantly over the last year, in part because of former team president Phil Jackson and his attempts to coax him into waiving his no-trade clause. Now, it seems, the Rockets appear motivated to get a deal done to take the 10-time All-Star off New York's hands.

Sources: Knicks, Rockets working on Carmelo Anthony trade scenarios that include four-team deals. Sides motivated but no agreement imminent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2017

Although no agreement to ship Anthony to Houston is imminent, talks of his departure and potential trade to Houston has been picking up steam as of late.

