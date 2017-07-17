Report: Luc Mbah a Moute, Rockets agree to deal

Los Angeles Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute has agreed to a one-year, veteran's minimum deal with the Houston Rockets, where he will join ex-teammate Chris Paul, according to a report from ESPN.

Mbah a Moute, 30, spent the past two seasons in Los Angeles, where he averaged 4.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and shot 48.7% from the field. He started 137 of 155 regular season games for the Clippers and played a significant role as the team's best wing defender.

Mbah a Moute was drafted 37th overall by Milwaukee in 2008. He stayed with the Bucks for five seasons before stints with Philadelphia, Minnesota and Sacramento.

