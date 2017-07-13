Report: Knicks put Carmelo Anthony trade talks with Rockets on hold

New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) shoots a free throw against the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

(CBSSports) - On Wednesday, a multiteam deal to send Carmelo to the Rockets was reportedly "at the 2-yard line," as the turbulent relationship between the Knicks and their All-Star forward seemed to be coming to an end.

But apparently the New York Knicks have Pete Carroll running their Carmelo Anthony trade talks, because Thursday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that those talks are now on hold.

Story posting soon with @RamonaShelburne on ESPN: The Knicks have paused Carmelo Anthony trade talks with Houston and Cleveland. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 14, 2017

Carmelo has been the subject of rumors all summer thanks to Phil Jackson's public declaration a few days after the Knicks' season ended that the team would be better off without him. As has been well documented, Melo has a no-trade clause, which has made the Knicks' efforts to trade him difficult.

