Report: Carmelo Anthony open to waiving no-trade clause for Rockets or Cavaliers

Apr 6, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) warms up before a game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

After months of rumors and reports, it seems that Carmelo Anthony finally could be traded out of New York. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony is open to waiving his no-trade clause for a deal to the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers, though he would apparently rather go to Cleveland to play with LeBron James. Via ESPN:

Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star, is open to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers should those teams create a pathway to a deal with the New York Knicks, league sources told ESPN.

Houston has been proactive in pursuing possible trade scenarios for Anthony lately, although its discussions around the league have yet to gain traction on a deal, league sources told ESPN.

The arrival of All-Star guard Chris Paul to join MVP runner-up James Harden has catapulted the Rockets into contention for Anthony, and established his interest in joining the Rockets, sources said.

Cleveland has remained a preferred destination for Anthony, because of the presence of LeBron James.