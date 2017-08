Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Knowles attend the 66th NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Photo: Theo Wargo, 2017 Getty Images)

Beyoncé may soon be trying to get the Houston Rockets “in formation.”

Bloomberg reports the Houston native is considering investing in the team.

Last month, the Houston Rockets announced owner Leslie Alexander is selling the team.

Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, has a small stake in the Brooklyn Nets, and it’s not uncommon for celebrities to invest in sports teams.

