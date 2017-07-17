Reaction to Rockets up for sale

Rockets owner Leslie Alexander looks on during game two of the Western Conference Finals of the 2015 NBA PLayoffs between the Rockets and the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on May 21, 2015 in Oakland, Calif. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2015 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - News of Houston Rockets' owner Leslie Alexander putting the team up for sale sparked reaction from fans on social media Monday.

Some fans expressed concern about the possibility of the team moving out of Houston. However, Rockets CEO Tad Brown confirmed Alexander is committed to selling the team to someone who will keep it in Houston.

Houston businessman Tilman Fertitta has already expressed interest in buying the Rockets. Among other potential buyers fans would like to see include Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Beyoncé.

Other fans are hoping the new owner will consider bringing an NHL franchise to Houston.

