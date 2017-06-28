KHOU
Close

Reaction to Rockets acquiring Chris Paul

KHOU 11:55 AM. CDT June 28, 2017

There was plenty of reaction from the Twittershere after news of Rockets trading for Chris Paul broke Wednesday morning.

The Rockets players who were included in the trade posted their farewells and excitement about heading to Los Angeles.

 

 

 

 

 

Stars from around the world of sports also chimed in on Paul heading to H-Town.

 

 

 

 

Now that the Rockets have added a second star to go along with James Harden, oddsmakers are examining what it means for the team's shot at challenging in the Western Conference.

 

 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories