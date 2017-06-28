Reaction to Rockets acquiring Chris Paul

April 10, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) moves the ball ahead of Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

There was plenty of reaction from the Twittershere after news of Rockets trading for Chris Paul broke Wednesday morning.

The Rockets players who were included in the trade posted their farewells and excitement about heading to Los Angeles.

Let's get it Clippers!!! Let's get it!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 28, 2017

Houston, thanks for welcoming me with open arms. I gave my all every time I was on the court. Time to get to work for LA! #Clips — Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 28, 2017

Many thanks to Patrick Beverley for the excitement he brought to the #Rockets. All pure class with me & all heart. Good luck, @patbev21 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) June 28, 2017

Those Bev-CP3 match-ups next year will be 🔥🔥🔥 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) June 28, 2017

Stars from around the world of sports also chimed in on Paul heading to H-Town.

My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck @CP3!! H-Town y'all got a great one coming to your city. #BrotherHood🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2017

Now that the Rockets have added a second star to go along with James Harden, oddsmakers are examining what it means for the team's shot at challenging in the Western Conference.

Question: Can new CP3/Harden Rockets beat the Warriors or even the Spurs in a 7gm series? #khou11 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) June 28, 2017

© 2017 KHOU-TV