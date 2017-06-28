Reaction to Rockets acquiring Chris Paul

There was plenty of reaction from the Twittershere after news of Rockets trading for Chris Paul broke Wednesday morning.
The Rockets players who were included in the trade posted their farewells and excitement about heading to Los Angeles.
Let's get it Clippers!!! Let's get it!!!!— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 28, 2017
Houston, thanks for welcoming me with open arms. I gave my all every time I was on the court. Time to get to work for LA! #Clips— Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 28, 2017
Many thanks to Patrick Beverley for the excitement he brought to the #Rockets. All pure class with me & all heart. Good luck, @patbev21— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) June 28, 2017
Those Bev-CP3 match-ups next year will be 🔥🔥🔥— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) June 28, 2017
Stars from around the world of sports also chimed in on Paul heading to H-Town.
Welcome to H-Town @CP3!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 28, 2017
My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck @CP3!! H-Town y'all got a great one coming to your city. #BrotherHood🙏🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2017
Welcome to Houston @CP3! #ForTheCity #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/wjaWWcPKwt— Coach Kelvin Sampson (@CoachSampsonUH) June 28, 2017
Now that the Rockets have added a second star to go along with James Harden, oddsmakers are examining what it means for the team's shot at challenging in the Western Conference.
Per @Covers, #Rockets odds of winning title just moved from 30/1 to 15/1 (photo: @usatsimg) #khou11 pic.twitter.com/qfWvlOB4Jr— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) June 28, 2017
Question: Can new CP3/Harden Rockets beat the Warriors or even the Spurs in a 7gm series? #khou11— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) June 28, 2017
© 2017 KHOU-TV
