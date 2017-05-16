Moses Malone Jr. sues James Harden for allegedly planning robbery last summer

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) attempts a free throw during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in game six of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

Moses Malone Jr. — the son of NBA legend Moses Malone — filed an amendment Monday to a civil lawsuit originally filed in September that alleges he was beaten and robbed by four armed men on June 25, 2016, outside a Houston strip club.

Malone’s attorney, George Farah, told USA TODAY Sports by phone on Tuesday that Malone is now seeking damages from Houston Rockets guard James Harden, who Malone alleges orchestrated the attack.

Harden has not been charged with a crime.

Four men, including a security guard for the nightclub, Darian Blount, have been charged in connection with the assault.

The amended lawsuit alleges that Harden paid Blount $20,000 to lead the attack on Malone and that “it has come to light that James Harden was in fact at (the strip club) the night of the attack.”

Farah said that Malone believes the attack was retaliation for his Facebook post, which criticized Harden's youth basketball camps for charging $249.

Police have not connected Harden to the crime. Harden’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, did not immediately reply to a request for comment by USA TODAY Sports.

The original lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages for injury and loss of property against the strip club, V Live Houston. It alleges that Blount, the security guard, did not let Malone into the club and instead directed him to an area where three other men, armed with guns, repeatedly kicked and punched Malone in the face before stealing $15,000 to $50,000 in jewelry.

