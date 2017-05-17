Mayor Turner makes good on Rockets-Spurs bet

A bet is a bet, and Houston mayor Sylvester Turner is proving he’s a good sport. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A bet is a bet, and Houston mayor Sylvester Turner is proving he’s a good sport.

As promised, in a bet with San Antonio mayor Ivy Taylor, Turner wore a Spurs jersey Wednesday at a city council meeting as a result of the Rockets losing to the Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals.

Turner said in a tweet that next year is the Rockets’ turn.

In keeping good on my friendly wager w/ @IvyRTaylor, I wore my custom @spurs jersey to work today 😑😎. Next year @HoustonRockets next year... pic.twitter.com/9trxgSmtL6 — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 17, 2017

© 2017 KHOU-TV