Mayor Turner makes good on Rockets-Spurs bet

A bet is a bet, and Houston mayor Sylvester Turner is making good on his bet with San Antonio mayor Ivy Taylor after the Rockets lost to the Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 6:54 PM. CDT May 17, 2017

HOUSTON - A bet is a bet, and Houston mayor Sylvester Turner is proving he’s a good sport.

As promised, in a bet with San Antonio mayor Ivy Taylor, Turner wore a Spurs jersey Wednesday at a city council meeting as a result of the Rockets losing to the Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals.

Turner said in a tweet that next year is the Rockets’ turn.

