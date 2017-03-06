Leonard's 39 points, defense, lead Spurs by Harden, Rockets

San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden (13) during the second half at AT&T Center. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Soobum Im, Soobum Im)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and made big plays on both ends in the final 30 seconds as the San Antonio Spurs rallied for a 112-110 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.



Leonard outscored James Harden 17-4 in the final quarter of a matchup between two leading MVP candidates as the Spurs won their eighth straight.



Harden finished with 39 points and 12 assists in the final matchup of the season between the intrastate rivals.



Harden hit one of two free throws to give Houston a 108-107 lead, but Leonard followed with a 3-pointer over Nene for a 110-108 advantage. Leonard than blocked Harden's layup attempt from behind, pinning the attempt on the glass before being fouled. Leonard then made a pair of free throws with "MVP!" chants raining down from sell-out crowd at the AT&T Center.

Photos: Rockets fall to Spurs, 112-110

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.