James Harden thrills woman turning 100

WEST COLUMBIA, Texas – Houston Rockets star James Harden gave a soon-to-be 100-year-old a birthday surprise hard to forget.

Lucy Pierce lives for a good hug, smiles and picture perfect moments.

At 84 years old, she carried an Olympic torch that now hangs on her wall beside portraits she painted. Then there are all the times she dominates family card games.

“She’s like the Black Mamba: silent but deadly,” said Debi Smith, Pierce’s daughter.

“I do win, but my partner’s not all that good,” Pierce said.

However, all of the friends and family members crowding Pierce’s home to celebrate Lucy’s 100th birthday just want to talk about her gift from and moment with Rockets All-Star guard James Harden.

“Oh, you don’t get better than that,” said Spencer Smith, Pierce’s grandson.

“I don’t think that she fully understands what a star he is,” Debi Smith said.

When asked about Harden, Pierce said, “He didn’t play. He was a, what do you call it, a manager.”

Still, as Harden dropped 38 points on the Milwaukee Bucks at Toyota Center Wednesday night, the farm girl from El Campo who used to pick cotton watched courtside near the Rockets’ bench.

Pierce loves fast-paced basketball. So her grandson scored her a sweet seat.

“I just like seeing the game,” she said. “Of course, I get a little popcorn and get to scream a little.”

She yelled loud enough for a Rockets employee to come over and ask her name.

“I had told (the employee) she was going to be 100 on Saturday,” said Traci Hill, Pierce’s granddaughter. “I told him Lucy. That’s all he said.”

As the game’s final seconds ran off, Harden signed a basketball near the scorer’s table, walked toward Pierce, sat beside her, handed her the gift, took photos, then chatted for 23 seconds.

Pierce now keeps her autographed ball on display in her home. It is a reminder of one of the great moments of her century.

