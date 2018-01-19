James Harden sluggish in return as Rockets handle T'wolves

Jan 18, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) reacts after making a basket during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON (AP) — Eric Gordon scored in a variety of ways Thursday night.

One shot stood out from the rest.

Gordon banked in a half-court heave at the end of the third quarter, part of a 30-point performance that helped the Houston Rockets to a 116-98 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"When I shot it, I thought it was going to go in somehow," Gordon said. "It looked good from that distance, but it was good to get that one to go in. It felt good to knock down a shot like that."

Gordon connected from a step behind the half-court line, sending Houston to the fourth with an 89-70 lead. After hitting the shot under heavy pressure from Andrew Wiggins, Gordon gave a high-five to Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, who was sitting courtside near the play.

James Harden returned to the Rockets' lineup after missing seven games with a left hamstring strain. He finished with 10 points on 3-for-15 shooting, and added seven assists, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes. Houston went 4-3 in his absence.

"Other than missing a lot of shots that I normally make, I thought I was active, especially, defensively," Harden said. "I was trying to create opportunities and get guys involved, and obviously, those guys had great games tonight."

© 2018 Associated Press