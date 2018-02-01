James Harden leads Rockets past Spurs 102-91

Houston Rockets point guard James Harden (13) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili (20) as he moves to the basket during the second half at AT&T Center. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Soobum Im, Soobum Im)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - James Harden had 28 points and 11 assists, and the Houston Rockets dominated the San Antonio Spurs for the second time this season with a 102-91 victory Thursday night.

Clint Capela added 14 points and 13 rebounds in Houston's third straight win. The Rockets led by as many as 19 points in the first matchup between the Texas rivals since the Spurs' 124-109 blowout loss on Dec. 15 in Houston.

Danny Green had 22 points to lead San Antonio in scoring for the first time this season. LaMarcus Aldridge was held to 16 points on 8-for-15 shooting.

The Spurs' only lead came in the opening minutes. They trailed by double digits for much of the night.

San Antonio scored the first points of the fourth quarter to close to 82-76 with 10 minutes remaining. Chris Paul hit three jumpers to rebuild Houston's lead to 88-76.

The Rockets captured a 27-14 lead in the first quarter despite having their first four possessions end in two turnovers and two missed shots.

Ryan Anderson got Houston rolling, hitting three straight 3-pointers. Anderson's second 3 prompted San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich to angrily call his first timeout.

Things didn't get much better for the Spurs.

The Rockets finished 14 for 42 on 3-pointers.

Houston scored 27 points off 16 turnovers while San Antonio was only able to produce four points off nine turnovers.

Gerald Green added 15 points for the Rockets, and Anderson had 13 points.

TIP-INS

Rockets: G Eric Gordon was listed as questionable, but did not play due to low back stiffness. ... F Trevor Ariza missed his second straight game with a strained left hamstring. ... Luc Mbah a Moute started his seventh game, all in place of Ariza. ... Capela recorded his 25th double-double in 45 games this season. He had 25 double-doubles over 154 games in his first three seasons.

Spurs: Kawhi Leonard remains out with what the Spurs call return from injury management due to right quadriceps tendinopathy. He was not in uniform for a second straight game after being dressed and sitting on the bench in the first two games of the five-game homestand. ... Aldridge has led the Spurs in scoring in 39 of 50 games, the most of any player in the league this season.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Visit Cleveland on Saturday night.

Spurs: Host Utah on Saturday night.

