WATCH: James Harden gives fan present on her 100th birthday

Jan 18, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) warms up before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON (AP) - James Harden took some time out after the Houston Rockets' win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks to give a fan a present on a her 100th birthday.

Video shows Harden signing a ball for the woman and spending a few moments sitting next to her in her courtside seat and posing for pictures Wednesday night.

Harden told ESPN's Doris Burke in an interview that he told the woman how "blessed" he was to be able to have a chance to meet her.

The Houston guard also put on a good show for the fan during the game, scoring 38 points in a 111-92 victory over the Bucks.

That moment you get the game ball from @JHarden13 on your 100th birthday. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sRBueSShDW — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 19, 2017

