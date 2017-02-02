Howard has 24 points, 23 rebounds in Rockets' win over Hawks

Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) and Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) fight for a rebound and at Toyota Center. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

HOUSTON (AP) - Dwight Howard scored 24 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in his first game back in Houston since signing with Atlanta in the offseason, leading the Hawks to a 113-108 victory over the Rockets on Thursday night.



Tim Hardaway Jr. had 33 points for Atlanta, including a driving dunk with less than a minute remaining that gave Atlanta a three-point lead.



The Hawks trailed by as many as 20 points and entered the fourth quarter down 13 before Howard led a late comeback.



James Harden had 41 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, but the Rockets struggled to make shots down the stretch.



Houston lost its lead when Hardaway Jr. was fouled on a driving layup and converted the free throw to give Atlanta a one-point lead with two minutes remaining.



Howard, who spent the last three seasons in Houston, received a mostly warm welcome by the Toyota Center crowd.

