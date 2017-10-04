How the NBA's newly imposed 'Harden Rule' will impact James Harden this season

Oct 3, 2017; Tulsa, OK, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) during the second quarter at the BOK Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark D. Smith, Mark D. Smith)

A good way to determine if the NBA has an actual problem with game play is when casual fans start to complain. The League Pass faithful will always have quibbles, but when folks who are only really invested in marquee matchups or the playoffs think something is off, that's an issue the league has to resolve.

Last year, when querying any casual fan watching, you heard a complaint: "Why do those guys get free throws just for chucking it up from behind the 3-point line when a guy comes near them?"

The issue became widespread last season because it's a difficult situation in the first place to officiate. Most tricks that players use, officials get better at. Head snaps, fake falls, arm grabs, the officials in the NBA have seen them all. But for some reason, this trick, used most prominently by Houston Rockets guard James Harden, grinds almost everyone's gears. Even coaches whose players use the "trick" routinely, don't love it, but they acknowledge its usefulness.

Tap here to read more on CBSSports.com.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.