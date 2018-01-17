Houston's Ariza, Green suspended 2 games apiece by NBA

Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza is restrained after an altercation with Clippers forward Blake Griffin in the fourth quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Ariza and Griffin were ejected from the game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports)

Houston's Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green have both been suspended for two games for entering the Los Angeles Clippers' locker room after a game earlier this week to confront another player.

The NBA announced the suspensions Wednesday.

Ariza and Green went into the Clippers' locker room after a game Monday night in Los Angeles, one that was marred late by on-court chippiness. Ariza had been ejected from that game in the final moments, as was the Clippers' Blake Griffin.

Related: NBA opens investigation into Rockets-Clippers events

Speaking before the suspensions were announced Wednesday, Ariza said there were a "lot of different stories about what happened, none of them which were true."

Ariza has started in all 40 of his appearances with the Rockets this season. Green has been with the Rockets for 10 games, all off the bench.

___

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

© 2018 Associated Press