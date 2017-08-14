Houston Rockets release 2017-18 schedule

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) dribbles the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) defends in game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON - After announcing their Opening Night and Christmas Day opponents, the Houston Rockets released their 2017-18 preseason and regular season schedule Monday.

Houston’s five-game preseason begins Oct. 3 on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder and ends at home against the San Antonio Spurs Oct. 13. The Rockets will also host the Shanghai Sharks Oct. 5.

The Rockets will start the regular season with seven of 10 games on the road, including the season opener against the Golden State Warriors Oct. 17.

Houston’s first home game will be against the Dallas Mavericks Oct. 21.

From Nov. 5 to Dec. 22, Houston will play 15 of its 21 games at home, ending with nine-time NBA All Star Chris Paul’s first matchup against his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Announced last week, the Rockets will play the Thunder Christmas Day in Oklahoma City.

