Horry: 'Dream was 20 times better than Tim Duncan'

TV personality Robert Horry attends 32nd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at W Los Angeles - Westwood on April 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

HOUSTON – Former Houston Rockets star and playoff hero Robert Horry is getting some attention for recent comments made comparing two NBA legends and former teammates of his.

Horry, who won seven NBA championships with three different teams including back-to-back titles with the Rockets in the ‘90s, drew the ire of other guests when he compared Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon and San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan.

On Monday, in an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump,” it all started when Horry was discussing whether or not the Rockets would have won their titles if Michael Jordan had not retired the first time.

Horry began praising Olajuwon of his ability to draw double-teams.

“They (the Chicago Bulls) had nobody that could guard ‘Dream.’ Dream was just that dominant.” Horry said. “When we played San Antonio one time and Tim was killing me in the block, Phil (Jackson) refused to double-team Tim to get the ball out of his hands. And Dream was 20 times better than Tim Duncan.”

