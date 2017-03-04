Harden's 33 points lead Rockets over Grizzlies, 123-108

Mar 4, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives towards the basket past Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. (Photo: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports, Erik Williams)

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 33 points and Clint Capela had 24 to help the Houston Rockets build a big lead in the third quarter and coast to a 123-108 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Eric Gordon added 18 points and made six of Houston's 18 3-pointers in the victory that tied the season series with the Grizzlies at 2-2.

Houston led by 15 to start the fourth quarter and was up 109-89 after an alley-oop dunk by Capela midway through the quarter. The Grizzlies resorted to the Hack-a-Shaq technique of intentionally fouling Capela soon after that, but he made eight of 10 attempts before going to the bench with Houston up by 16 with about 3 ½ minutes left.

Mike Conley had 23 points for the Grizzlies and JaMychal Green added 20.

The Rockets led by four in the third quarter before using a 13-7 run, with all their points from Harden, to extend their lead to 72-62 midway through the period. Harden, who finished with six 3s, made three 3-pointers in that span and capped it with a dunk.

Conley made two free throws after that before Gordon got going, making two 3-pointers in 90 seconds to fuel an 8-2 run which pushed Houston's lead to 80-66.

A layup by Green got the Grizzlies within 10 points late in the third quarter, but Houston wrapped up the period with an 8-3 spurt to make it 93-78 entering the fourth. Gordon started that run with another 3 and Harden capped it with a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

The Rockets led 55-51 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Vince Carter played in his 1,329th regular-season game on Saturday to tie Moses Malone for 16th in NBA history. ... The Grizzlies made eight of 28 3-pointers. ... Marc Gasol had 17 points.

Rockets: It was Houston's 17th straight game with at least 10 3s. ... Harden had 11 assists to go with his 33 points for his 20th game this season with at least 30 points and 10 assists. ... Nene had 11 points for his fourth straight game in double figures.

BACK-TO-BACK

Chandler Parsons, who has been on a minutes restriction all season following multiple knee surgeries, played in back-to-back games for the first time all season after also playing Friday night in Dallas.

"That's a positive," Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said. "I'm really happy for him. That's a big step in his progression to be able to play in a back to back."

Parsons had two points, two assists and seven rebounds in 19 minutes.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Brooklyn on Monday.

Rockets: Visit San Antonio on Monday.

