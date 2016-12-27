Harden, Rockets top Mavs 123-107 in technical-marred game

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

DALLAS (AP) - James Harden scored 34 points and the Houston Rockets completed a four-game season sweep of Dallas, beating the Mavericks 123-107 on Tuesday night in a game marred by eight technical fouls.



Harden had 24 points at halftime and finished with 11 assists without playing in the fourth quarter. The Rockets broke a 37-all tie in the second with a 16-0 run and improved to 13-2 in December.



With two games left in the month, Houston can tie the franchise record of 15 wins from November 1996.



Five of the technicals came during the third quarter, and another during the break before the fourth when Houston's Trevor Ariza was assessed his second technical and ejected.



There were also two flagrant fouls, both against Dallas.

