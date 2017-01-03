Harden named Western Conference Player of the Month for December

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) celebrates a made three-point basket against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erik Williams, Erik Williams)

HOUSTON - One day after receiving his third Player of the Week honor this season, the Houston Rockets’ James Harden was named Western Conference Player of the Month for December.

It is the fourth time Harden has received this award, second only to Hakeem Olajuwon (six) for the most Player of a Month awards in franchise history.

Harden averaged 28.3 points, 12 assists, 9.1 rebounds and 1.53 steals in the Rockets’ 15-2 December campaign. He opened December with a triple-double: 29 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in Houston’s double-overtime win against Golden State on Dec. 1, 2016.

The victory against the Warriors was the first of 10-straight wins for the Rockets in which Harden was seven rebounds shy of averaging a triple-double. In the last game of that streak, against Minnesota on Dec. 17, 2016, Harden scored 10 of his 28 points in overtime, helping Houston overcome a 17-point deficit to defeat the Timberwolves.

Harden recorded five triple-doubles in December. He posted a career-high 53 points, a career-high tying 17 assists and a team season-high 16 rebounds on Dec. 31, 2016, against the New York Knicks, becoming the first player in NBA history to record at least 50 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a single game.

The All-Star ranks fourth in the league in scoring this season with 28.4 points per game and is averaging a league-high 11.9 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

