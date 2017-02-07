Harden has 25 to lead Rockets over Magic 128-104

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) handles the ball against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erik Williams, Erik Williams)

HOUSTON (AP) - James Harden had 25 points and 13 assists as the Houston Rockets built a big lead early and held off a late rally to get a 128-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.



The Rockets had led by as many as 23 before the Magic begin chipping away at the lead. Serge Ibaka made a turnaround jump shot midway through the fourth quarter to cut Houston's lead to nine points. Harden grabbed a bad pass from Evan Fournier not long after that and dished to Eric Gordon, who finished with a 3-pointer. Trevor Ariza added a 3-pointer for Houston to extend the lead to 112-97 with about four minutes remaining to put the game away.



Patrick Beverley made seven points after that to help extend the lead to 120-99 with less than two minutes left and send Houston's starters to the bench.



It is Houston's second straight win and the 10th loss in 13 games for the Magic.



Ibaka had 28 points for the Magic and Evan Fournier added 21.

