KHOU
Close

Hard on Harden: No love for "The Beard" on social media

KHOU 1:46 PM. CDT May 12, 2017

HOUSTON - After MVP candidate James Harden went MIA in the Rockets humiliating loss to the Spurs Thursday night, social media put him on blast with unforgiving memes.

Sometimes you just gotta laugh to keep from crying. 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories