Gordon, Harden lead Rockets to 101-91 win over Wizards

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center.

HOUSTON (AP) - Eric Gordon scored 31 points and James Harden had 23 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the Houston Rockets to a 101-91 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.



Harden's ninth triple-double of the season was a rocky encore to his brilliant New Year's Eve performance where he had 53 points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds against the Knicks and became the first player in NBA history with a 50-15-15 game.



Harden committed six turnovers and was just 2 for 11 on 3-pointers after going 9 for 16 against New York.



Houston won its fifth straight game and started off the new month with a win following a 15-2 December.



John Wall had 18 points and 11 assists for Washington, which snapped a three-game winning streak and failed to move over .500 for the first time since it was 6-5 last season.

