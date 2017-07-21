Ex-Rockets center Dikembe Mutombo interested in owning team

Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; NBA former player Dikembe Mutombo poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo, who played his final five seasons in Houston before retiring in 2009, says he's putting an ownership group together to buy the Rockets.

"I'm working on it," Mutombo told Fox 26 Sports. "I'm talking to a lot of people already. ... We'll see."

Owner Leslie Alexander, who bought the Rockets in 1993, on Monday decided to put the team on the market as he looks to change "the fabric of his life,” according to CEO Tad Brown.

"It's a great opportunity," said Mutombo, who noted he was surprised by Alexander's decision. "Now it's just a question of the number. There's going to be a lot of discussion and a lot of cash."

Mutombo added: "I missed my opportunity two years ago with the Atlanta Hawks."

Mutombo spent five seasons of his career in Atlanta as well. He showed interest in Hawks ownership before the team was ultimately purchased in 2015 by a group led by Tony Ressler.

"The Rockets are a great franchise," Mutombo told Fox 26. "They have a great team. They've got great coaches, great basketball players, great staff. Whoever is coming in, it's not like they're going to have to rebuild it.



"I'm trying to convince some people about trying to buy this team. It's one of the best franchises right now. It's really the right time."

Forbes estimates the Rockets’ value at $1.65 billion, the eighth-most valuable NBA franchise. They figure to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference once again this season, led by runner up MVP James Harden and recently-acquired star point guard Chris Paul.

