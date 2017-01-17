Dragic scores 21 and Heat stun Rockets, 109-103

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) is pressured by Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley (2) during the second half at American Airlines Arena. The Heat won 109-103.Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Steve Mitchell)

MIAMI (AP) - Goran Dragic had 21 points and eight assists, Wayne Ellington scored 18 off the bench and the Miami Heat overcame another triple-double from James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 109-103 on Tuesday night.



Dion Waiters scored 17, Tyler Johnson had 16 and James Johnson added 15 for the Heat. Hassan Whiteside finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds.



Harden had 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Rockets (32-12), his 13th triple-double of the season. He shot 12 for 30 from the field and got his triple-double with an assist to Montrezl Harrell with 12.6 seconds left, an uncontested dunk with the Heat simply waiting for the clock to run out.

