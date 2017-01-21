Dekker scores career-best 30 leading Rockets past Grizzlies

Jan 21, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker (7) dunks the ball against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) during the first half at FedExForum. (Photo: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports, Justin Ford)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Dekker scored a career-high 30 points, James Harden added 29 points and 10 assists and the Houston Rockets leaned on their usual 3-point offense to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 119-95 on Saturday night.

Eric Gordon added 21 points as the Rockets built the lead to as many as 20 in the fourth quarter before easily coasting home.

Dekker, making his first career start in place of the ill Ryan Anderson, made 12 of 19 shots, including 6 of 11 from outside the arc. Houston shot 51 percent overall and 38 percent from distance.

Marc Gasol scored 32 points and Mike Conley added 15 for the Grizzlies, who lost for the third time in the last four.

Memphis struggled shooting the entire night, finishing at 37 percent and unsuccessfully tried to follow the Rockets' long-range attack but converted only 9 of 34 from outside the arc.

