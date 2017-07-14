CP3 Day!: Chris Paul to make 1st appearance with Rockets Friday

LA Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) moves the ball as center DeAndre Jordan (6) provides the screen against Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson)

HOUSTON – It’s CP3 Day in Houston as the Rockets officially welcome their newest star Chris Paul to the team.

Paul will be making his first public appearance Friday afternoon as a member of the Rockets after being acquired via trade from the Los Angeles Clippers late last month in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell and a 2018 first-round pick along with other assets.

The Rockets will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. which you can stream live on KHOU.com and the KHOU 11 News app.

The team will also be holding a rally that is free to the public at the Toyota Center West Club. Fans will be able to watch the press conference on the scoreboard.

The will also be entertainer performances, prize giveaways, $1 hot dogs and nachos. Fans will also have the first opportunity to purchase a CP3 Rockets T-shirt.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The will be free parking on Levels 4-7 of Toyota Tundra Garage from noon to 4 p.m.

