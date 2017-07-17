Les Alexander is selling the Houston Rockets

James Harden with Rockets owner Les Alexander (USAT Sports)

HOUSTON - Longtime Houston Rockets owner Les Alexander is putting the Rockets up for sale, CEO Tad Brown announced Monday.

“It’s been my great joy and honor to own the Houston Rockets for the past 24 years,” Alexander said in a written statement. “I’ve had the incredible opportunity to witness true greatness through the players and coaches who have won championships for the city, been named to All-Star and All-NBA teams, enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame, and done so much for our franchise and our fans."

Alexander is committed to selling the team to someone who will keep it in Houston, according to Brown.

Expectations are higher than ever as the Rockets added Chris Paul to the roster in a blockbuster trade. They also recently signed James Harden to a record $228 million, four-year deal.

Most of the players, including Paul and Harden, were told about Alexander's decision before it was announced publicly.

"The players love him," Brown said.

Losing Alexander as an owner, will be a "sea change" for the NBA.

"He's one of the longest-tenured owners, one of the most successful and certainly one of the most influential," Brown said.

Alexander has the second-highest number of winning seasons in the NBA.

Alexander bought the Rockets in 1993 for $85 million. In his first two seasons, the Rockets won back-to-back NBA Championships in 1994 and 1995.

In 2008, Forbes named him the best owner in the NBA.

Alexander has been thinking about selling the team for awhile and just made his decision on Monday.

"I’ve made this decision after much deliberation with my family and friends, and do so knowing the franchise is in great shape with the players, coaches and management team in place," Alexander said.

Brown said Alexander is in good health but wants to spend more time with his family and philanthropic efforts. Alexander is a passionate animal rights activist. Alexander said he will continue to support the charities he has made commitments to through the years.

"The Houston community has been home to me," Alexander said.."I’ll always have a special place in my heart for the fans, partners, city officials and employees who care so deeply for this team."

Brown will oversee the sales process with the league office.

