Austin, Doc Rivers ejected in 2nd quarter against Rockets

Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers (25) reacts after being ejected during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

HOUSTON (AP) - Austin Rivers and father/coach Doc Rivers were ejected in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Clippers' game against the Houston Rockets on Friday night.



The younger Rivers was tossed after missing a layup and slightly pushing referee J.T. Orr with 6:38 left in the second quarter. He yelled at Orr and waved his arms at him after the ejection and was led off the court by a Clippers employee. When he got to the edge of the court, he tried going back toward the referee and had to be held back by the employee and pulled off the court.



During a timeout a few seconds later, Doc Rivers walked toward where all three referees were standing and began yelling at them. He was then ejected by crew chief Jason Phillips. The Rockets led 59-35 when the elder Rivers was ejected.

