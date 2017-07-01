Pacers trade Paul George to Thunder for Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis

Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) points during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. (Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

The Indiana Pacers traded four-time All-Star Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because the deal hadn't been publicly announced.

The trade momentarily takes George off the market, after he told the Pacers he didn't want to return to Indiana after his contract was up next summer. George forced Pacers GM Kevin Pritchard's hand, and after fielding numerous offers, the Pacers settled on the Thunder's deal. George has one year left on his contract at which point he's extremely interested in playing for his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

But instead of playing next to LeBron James in Cleveland or with the Boston Celtics, George will play alongside league MVP Russell Westbrook this season.

As was reported by USA TODAY Sports recently, George will also keep an open mind about the possibility of re-signing with the Thunder following this upcoming season.

