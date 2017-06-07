Michael Rapaport shouts ‘it's over' at Cavaliers fans in Cleveland

CLEVELAND -- It’s no surprise he got booed.
During a taping of Fox Sports’ Undisputed in Cleveland on Tuesday, actor Michael Rapaport shouted at Cavs fans that the NBA Finals were locked in for a Golden State Warriors victory.
“It’s over! The party is over! I came out here to tell you people to your face! It was a nice run. It was a good run. But the party is over, people!”
His comments came on the eve of Game 3 with the Cavs trailing 0-2.
“I flew out here on a red eye. I haven’t slept all night ‘cause I wanted to tell you to your face, people!” Rapaport continued. “It was fun, but you gotta run!”
Watch what he said toward the end of the segment:
His statements were featured in a Cavs hype video in which the team shuts down haters like Rapaport.
Game 3 is set for 9 p.m. Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena.
