Michael Rapaport gives parting shot to LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

(Photo: Dave Chudowsky/Pat Chisea, WKYC/Twitter)

OAKLAND - Michael Rapaport had to have the last word.

As the Oracle Arena was emptying out following Golden State's 129-120 victory over the Cavaliers to secure the NBA title, the actor decided to give a parting shot to Cavs fans, and LeBron James.

Rapaport didn't make too many friends in Cleveland following his behavior here last week. This video, captured by our team of Dave Chudowsky and Pat Chiesa, won't earn him any additional love either.

Just remember that Rapaport is a fan of the New York Knicks, who have been without a championship since 1973.

