Was Mark Cuban's jersey No. 46 in celebrity game a coincidence?

Feb 17, 2017; New Orleans, LA, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reacts during the All-Star Celebrity Game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Derick E. Hingle)

Mark Cuban didn’t expect to stuff the box score but he probably thought he’d do a little better than he did. Friday night, as the NBA’s All-Star Weekend got into full swing, Cuban and a host of former players, actors, and performers participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Cuban suited up for the West team, which featured former NBA player Baron Davis, WNBA star Candace Parker, Master P and Romeo Miller as well as others. Notable names on the East squad included former NBA player Jason Williams AKA White Chocolate, WNBA player Lindsay Whalen, Nick Cannon, and Win Butler of Arcade Fire.

The night belonged to the East as the West and Cuban never got things rolling. Cuban finished the game with no points, going 0-for-3 from the floor, and one rebound in 11 minutes as the West fell 90-57.

While his stat line isn’t memorable, Cuban made sure he left his mark on the game in his own way. He wore number 46 during the game. On the surface, that seems innocuous. However, it’s one more element in his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump. Trump is the 45th president of the United States.

Recently, in a tweet, the president mentioned Cuban by name saying that he wasn’t smart enough to be president.

I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

Their Twitter war has escalated, with Cuban saying in a since-deleted tweet that Trump "isn't smart enough to be dangerous." He later referred to the president as a "Pinocchio."

For his part, Cuban played down the significance of his jersey number.

.@mcuban says don't read too much into that #46 jersey he wore at the #NBACelebGame. pic.twitter.com/2yMBTQB8ec — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) February 18, 2017

If Cuban has future political aspirations, he’ll need to perform a little better than he did in the celebrity game.

(© 2017 WFAA)