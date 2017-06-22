Matt Musil's one-on-one with Houston native, 15th overall NBA Draft pick Justin Jackson
KHOU 11 Sports' Matt Musil interviews Houston native Justin Jackson after he was selected No. 15 overall by the Portland Trailblazers, then traded to the Sacramento Kings, Thursday night during the 2017 NBA Draft.
KHOU 11:06 PM. CDT June 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Houston police chase suspect arrested after standoff in Fort Bend
-
Fatal multi-vehicle accident involving METRO train
-
Houston forecast & Tropical Storm Cindy update from KHOU 11 News
-
16 people from Houston area arrested in rental car fraud operation
-
Houston forecast & Tropical Storm Cindy update from KHOU 11 News
-
St. Louis area boy dies in Tropical Storm Cindy
-
F-16 crashes, catches fire at Ellington Field
-
Missing man found dead near burned truck on beach; wife hospitalized
-
Senate Republicans could unveil new health care plan
-
KHOU Live Video
More Stories
-
Former HPD officer indicted on tampering with…Jun 22, 2017, 5:23 p.m.
-
2 arrested after 14-year-old claims she was marriedJun 22, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
Man charged in rape of 88-year-old at senior complex…Jun 22, 2017, 9:06 a.m.