Matt Musil's one-on-one with Houston native, 15th overall NBA Draft pick Justin Jackson

KHOU 11 Sports' Matt Musil interviews Houston native Justin Jackson after he was selected No. 15 overall by the Portland Trailblazers, then traded to the Sacramento Kings, Thursday night during the 2017 NBA Draft.

KHOU 11:06 PM. CDT June 22, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories