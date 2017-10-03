Mark Cuban 'considering' run for president

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is interviewed during the Mavericks media day at the American Airlines Center. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

DALLAS - Mark Cuban for president?

The billionaire businessman and owner of the Dallas Mavericks says he is considering whether to make a run for the Oval Office.

Cuban broke the news to former Democratic South Carolina state representative Bakari Sellers on his podcast Tuesday.

Cuban says he thinks he can come up with solutions on issues like tax reform. He did not say when he might make a decision on the possible presidential run.

