Mark Cuban 'considering' run for president

DALLAS - Mark Cuban for president?
The billionaire businessman and owner of the Dallas Mavericks says he is considering whether to make a run for the Oval Office.
Cuban broke the news to former Democratic South Carolina state representative Bakari Sellers on his podcast Tuesday.
Cuban says he thinks he can come up with solutions on issues like tax reform. He did not say when he might make a decision on the possible presidential run.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs