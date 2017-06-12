Kevin Durant sends love to Rihanna after Warriors win title

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 01: Recording artist Rihanna attends Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 1, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

OAKLAND — Kevin Durant, asked if he had a message for Rihanna as he left Oracle Arena late Monday night after his Golden State Warriors were crowned NBA champions, held aloft his Finals MVP trophy and stared at a video camera.

"I ain’t got to say nothing," Durant said, as if that was all he had to say.

But it turns out Durant did have something to say about the Grammy-winning superstar, who is an unabashed fan of LeBron James and during Game 1 of the NBA Finals yelled "brick" when Durant was at the free throw line.

"Love you, girl, but I got to do it," Durant told USA TODAY Sports as he clutched the MVP trophy. "Gots to do it! You understand me?"

Durant said the Rihanna dustup — Durant appeared to stare her down after he hit a late three-pointer in Game 1 — was a personal highlight during the Finals.

"Oh, my gosh, more than that," he said.

This isn't the first time Durant has sent some love Rihanna's way. In 2011, he tweeted that if he had to pick one person to marry, it would be her.

That girl @rihanna RT @AyeDerBaba94: @KDTrey5 So my question is... If you could marry any girl who would it be?? RT — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 22, 2011

In 2012, he asked her to wish him a happy birthday on Twitter.

Somebody get @Rihanna to wish me a happy birthday and I'll be good..ya understand — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 29, 2012

© 2017 USATODAY.COM