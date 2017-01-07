Hawks GM Wes Wilcox apologizes after fan insulted by racial joke

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox has apologized for making a joke a fan believed was racially insensitive.
Wilcox insisted he was only trying to make fun of himself and his family.
Wilcox, who is white, made a reference to his mixed-race marriage and family while speaking to season-ticket holders in December.
Wilcox issued a statement, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, after the fan, Clarenton Crawford, was upset by the joke.
"At an early December chalk talk, I made a self-deprecating comment at my own expense regarding my family, which is multi-racial," Wilcox said in the statement. "This joke offended Mr. Crawford and his wife and for that, I apologize."
The Hawks have not issued a statement regarding the matter.
Former Hawks GM Danny Ferry resigned on June 22, 2015, after repeating racially charged statements from a scouting report about then-free agent Luol Deng.
