Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler, wife Leah LaBelle killed in crash

LOS ANGELES - Former and NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife, singer Leah LaBelle, were killed in a car crash in Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.

Butler lost control of his Range Rover early Wednesday, hit a retaining wall and landed in the parking lot of a strip mall, according to Los Angeles police.

The Miami Heat confirmed that Butler and LaBelle died in the accident.

Butler was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2002, and he went on to play for the Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards and Spurs in his 13 NBA seasons. He most recently played in the inaugural season of the BIG3 basketball league last summer.

LaBelle was an R&B singer who appeared on American Idol in 2004.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed. pic.twitter.com/djezmpHd5h — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 31, 2018

Come on man. Damn. The world just lost a great dude. RIP Rasual “Bop” Butler! https://t.co/tufRq2H3AI — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 31, 2018

