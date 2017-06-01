Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon arrested in Los Angeles

Ben Gordon was arrested after pulling several fire alarms at his apartment. (Photo: KIRTHMON F. DOZIER, Detroit Free Press)

Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested Thursday morning, according to online jail records.

Gordon, 34, was taken into custody by Los Angeles police at 7:10 a.m. local time and he remained in jail with his bail set at $5,000 as of Thursday afternoon. TMZ reported that Los Angeles police and firefighters responded to Gordon's apartment complex after he allegedly pulled several fire alarms.

An LAPD spokesperson told USA TODAY Sports details were not yet available on the arrest.

Gordon played in the NBA for 11 seasons, the first five with the Chicago Bulls, where he won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award as a rookie. He last played for the Orlando Magic during the 2014-15 season. Gordon, a native of London, attended the University of Connecticut.

