Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (right) greets San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (left) after their game at American Airlines Arena. (Photo: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

San Antonio, Cleveland, and Miami are among top leaders for Dwyane Wade once his buyout with the Chicago Bulls becomes official, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN reports that the Bulls and Wade have reached a buyout agreement.

They are also reporting that Oklahoma City could also have interest in Wade.

