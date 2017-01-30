Detroit Pistons' Stan Van Gundy blasts 'fear-mongering' travel ban

Photo: Steve Mitchell, USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON -- Add Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy to the chorus speaking out against President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

While avoiding the passionate tone of his rant the day after Trump’s stunning election victory in November, Van Gundy rebuked the executive order that sparked demonstrations across the country over the weekend.

“It’s starting to get into really, really scary stuff now,” Van Gundy told reporters this morning at the Equinox Sports Club after the walkthrough to prepare for the Boston Celtics tonight (8, TNT).

Trump banned all refugees from the U.S. for 120 days and barred people from seven majority Muslim nations (Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Iraq and Sudan) from entering the country. Among other things, the ban has impacted green card holders who previously could travel without restrictions.

“We’re getting into the days of now we’re judging people by their religion, trying to keep Muslims out. … None of those seven nations have been responsible for an American death, but we’re barring everybody. It’s just playing to people’s fears and prejudices and everything else, and we’re getting back to the days of putting the Japanese in relocation camps and Hitler registering the Jews. That’s where we’re headed, and it’s just fear-mongering and playing to a certain base of people that have some built-in prejudices that aren’t fair.

“There’s no reasonable reason to do it,” Van Gundy said. “If they haven’t been responsible for a single American fatality, how is doing it making us safer? And the answer, obviously, it’s not. But to some people, it sounds good. And if you’ve got a prejudice against Muslims, in general, it sounds really good.”

Trump and his staff defend the move by saying it’s necessary until officials can review U.S. immigration policies.

“This stuff is real, and it's scary, and I think everybody should speak up,” Van Gundy said. “Again, this isn't about a person in office or anything else, it's about a policy that is antithetical to what we're supposed to be about here in America.”

The NBA has reached out to the U.S. State Department to discern how the travel ban might affect international players. Milwaukee Bucks rookie Thon Maker, for example, was born in Sudan.

USA TODAY