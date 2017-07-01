Curry, Warriors agree on record $201M contract

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

Stephen Curry agreed to terms with the Golden State Warriors on what amounts to the richest deal in NBA history, according to his agent Jeff Austin of Octagon.

The five-year deal is worth $201 million with no options.

Curry was finally able to cash in after playing on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the NBA. He had previously been on a four-year, $44 million contract.

Curry, a two-time champion, is the first player to agree on a deal worth more than $200 million.

The two-time MVP averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds this past season. He also led the NBA with 324 made three-pointers throughout the regular season as the Warriors eventually won the title.

