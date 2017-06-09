Cleveland Cavaliers vow to ‘give it everything' in Game 4 hype video

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers must win tonight, or it’s all over.

The Cavs are trailing the Golden State Warriors 0-3 heading into Game 4, which takes place at 9 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

“We’ll give it everything we’ve got,” the Cavs declared in their latest hype video, which you can watch here:

While there are still plenty of haters, Cavs fans haven’t lost hope yet. We ran a poll throughout the morning show Friday, and 71 percent of voters said they believe the Cavs will win Game 4.

If they do win tonight, Game 5 will take place in Oakland on Monday, June 12 at 9 p.m. See the full Finals schedule HERE.

