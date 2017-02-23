Charge dropped against former Rockets star Steve Francis

Head coach Jeff Van Gundy of the Houston Rockets talks to his teammate Steve Francis #3 during the game against the Washington Wizards at MCI Center on January 13, 2004 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images, 2004 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – A charge of retaliation was dropped against former Houston Rockets star Steve Francis on Thursday in connection with an arrest back in November.

Francis, 39, was arrested back in November for during a traffic stop.

Francis was stopped by a Precinct 5 deputy around 11:20 p.m. on Nov. 19 for speeding. He was reportedly traveling 88 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The deputy smelled alcohol and reported that Francis was belligerent. Three additional deputies were called to the scene and tried to get Francis to park his vehicle in a parking lot but he was uncooperative.

There was no physical confrontation but deputies said Francis did refuse a field sobriety test. He was arrested and was taken downtown without incident.

At the time, he was being charged with DWI, possession of marijuana and retaliation.

(© 2017 KHOU)