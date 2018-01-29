Artist gives Gregg Popovich a saintly look on Instagram

Source: tattooedboy123 on Instagram

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is the longest-tenured head coach in the NBA, a five-time NBA champion, and winner of more than 1,000 games. He is revered by fans in San Antonio.

San Antonio artist Ray Tattooed Boy shared some art that celebrates Pop's legendary status, depicting the coach as a saint.

According to his website, the artist, Roy Tattooed Boy, has been an artist and photographer in San Antonio for 13 years.

© 2018 KENS-TV