2017 NBA Draft: How to watch, pick order and information

When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver takes the stage Thursday night at the 2017 NBA Draft, who will be the first name called?

With the Philadelphia 76ers on the clock, will they take consensus No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz from Washington, or look elsewhere in this year’s talent-loaded draft class?

Multiple trades have taken place this week leading up to the draft, while other trade rumors involving high-profile stars are swirling around the association.

Here's everything you need to know for the 2017 NBA Draft.

When: Thursday, June 22, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, New York

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN.com

FIRST-ROUND DRAFT ORDER

1. Philadelphia 76ers (from Celtics)

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Boston Celtics (from 76ers)

4. Phoenix Suns

5. Sacramento Kings (from 76ers)

6. Orlando Magic

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

8. New York Knicks

9. Dallas Mavericks

10. Sacramento Kings (from Pelicans)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Detroit Pistons

13. Denver Nuggets

14. Miami Heat

15. Portland Trail Blazers

16. Chicago Bulls

17. Milwaukee Bucks

18. Indiana Pacers

19. Atlanta Hawks

20. Portland Trail Blazers (from Grizzlies)

21. Oklahoma City Thunder

22. Brooklyn Nets (from Wizards)

23. Toronto Raptors (from Clippers)

24. Utah Jazz

25. Orlando Magic (from Raptors)

26. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cavaliers)

27. Los Angeles Lakers (from Nets)

28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Rockets)

29. San Antonio Spurs

30. Utah Jazz (from Warriors)

SECOND-ROUND DRAFT ORDER

31. Atlanta Hawks (from Nets)

32. Phoenix Suns

33. Orlando Magic (from Lakers)

34. Sacramento Kings (from 76ers via Pelicans)

35. Orlando Magic

36. Philadelphia 76ers (from Knicks via Jazz and Raptors)

37. Boston Celtics (from Timberwolves via Suns)

38. Chicago Bulls (from Kings via Cavs)

39. Philadelphia 76ers (from Mavericks)

40. New Orleans Pelicans

41. Charlotte Hornets

42. Utah Jazz (from Pistons)

43. Houston Rockets (from Nuggets)

44. New York Knicks (from Bulls)

45. Houston Rockets (from Blazers)

46. Philadelphia 76ers (from Heat via Hawks)

47. Indiana Pacers

48. Milwaukee Bucks

49. Denver Nuggets (from Grizzlies via Thunder)

50. Philadelphia 76ers (from Hawks)

51. Denver Nuggets (from Thunder)

52. New Orleans Pelicans (from Wizards)

53. Boston Celtics (from Cavs)

54. Phoenix Suns (from Raptors)

55. Utah Jazz

56. Boston Celtics (from Clippers)

57. Brooklyn Nets (from Celtics)

58. New York Knicks (from Rockets)

59. San Antonio Spurs

60. Atlanta Hawks (from Warriors via 76ers and Jazz)

© 2017 USATODAY.COM