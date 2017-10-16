(Photo: Instagram)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sent shockwaves through the social media world when he announced Monday that he and wife Amy are expecting a baby girl.

Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her. A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

Earnhardt made the announcement on his Instagram page with a photo of pink sneakers, captioned “Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her.”

This is Earnhardt’s final season as a full-time NASCAR driver after announcing his retirement earlier this season. The two-time Daytona 500 champion spoke at length about his desire to start a family in September.

“I’m excited to start a family, and I hope I’m fortunate enough to do that with Amy,” Earnhardt said. “We definitely want to do that. And it would be weird not being a race car driver if I Have a daughter or son, I think about that, would they understand what I’m telling them or what I did for a long time. I’m hoping to find out all that stuff soon.”

