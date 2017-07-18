Montgomery teen leads after 1st round of Girls Junior PGA Championship

Hailee Cooper walks off the green on the fourth hole during Round One for the 42nd Girls Junior PGA Championship held at the Country Club of St. Albans on July 18, 2017 in St. Albans Missouri. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America) (Photo: Montana Pritchard/PGA of America, 2017 PGA of America)

ST. ALBANS, Mo. - A Montgomery teen is leading after the first round of the 42nd Girls Junior PGA Championship.

Hailee Cooper’s 8-under 64 Tuesday ties the lowest 18-hole score in the tournament’s history.

“There’s so many good players in this event and so many great past champions,” Cooper said. “It’s really cool to tie this record.”

Cooper’s 64 score is a personal best. Her previous low was a 65 in 2015.

The 17-year-old’s near-hole-in-one on the par-3 12th hole and three consecutive birdies on holes 14 to 16 secured her two stroke-lead Tuesday at the Country Club of St. Albans, Lewis and Clark Course in St. Albans, Mo.

“I’ve been waiting for that good round (this summer),” Cooper said. “I knew I had this in me, and I finally had that breakthrough round.”

This year marks the first time the tournament features an all-girl, full field of 144 players with 40 states and five countries represented.

Cooper is set to tee off at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in the second round.

